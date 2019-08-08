ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) At $11.75 Forms Top; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lifted By $1.30 Million Its Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stake

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) stake by 30.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 24,164 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)’s stock declined 14.76%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 102,914 shares with $5.59M value, up from 78,750 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L now has $10.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 549,047 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) formed multiple top with $12.81 target or 9.00% above today’s $11.75 share price. ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has $38.80B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 2.28M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/04/2018 – DRA CONSULTANTS LTD DRAO.BO SAYS CO APPROVED AVAILING WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS AGGREGATING UPTO 100 MLN RUPEES FROM ICICI BANK; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 3,670 shares to 46,658 valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 37,867 shares and now owns 78,864 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) rating on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 5,971 shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 2% or 31,323 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 30,731 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.72M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shellback Limited Partnership invested in 101,167 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 513,067 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 150,596 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cwh Capital Management holds 1.8% or 78,090 shares. James Inv owns 12,160 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 50 shares. Sei Investments invested in 69,871 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 1.01M shares.