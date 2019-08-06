ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ICICI Bank Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICICI Bank Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ICICI Bank Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ICICI Bank Limited and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank Limited N/A 11 43.45 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

ICICI Bank Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ICICI Bank Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.73 2.30 2.45

As a group, Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 39.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ICICI Bank Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICICI Bank Limited 4.18% -3.33% 7.11% 15.3% 38.59% 18.66% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year ICICI Bank Limited has stronger performance than ICICI Bank Limited’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that ICICI Bank Limited is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ICICI Bank Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited does not pay a dividend.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a network of 4,850 branches and 13,882 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.