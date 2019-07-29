ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) Comparing side by side

Since ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) are part of the Money Center Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.28 38.70 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.94 N/A 1.82 14.82

Demonstrates ICICI Bank Limited and Franklin Financial Network Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Franklin Financial Network Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ICICI Bank Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ICICI Bank Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ICICI Bank Limited and Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that ICICI Bank Limited is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Franklin Financial Network Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ICICI Bank Limited and Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Franklin Financial Network Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38 consensus price target and a 32.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ICICI Bank Limited and Franklin Financial Network Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 67.2%. About 62.4% of ICICI Bank Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICICI Bank Limited -0.93% -5.24% 12.42% 10.67% 16.47% 3.79% Franklin Financial Network Inc. -1.75% -2% -19.2% -20.72% -21.02% 2.28%

For the past year ICICI Bank Limited has stronger performance than Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Franklin Financial Network Inc. beats ICICI Bank Limited.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a network of 4,850 branches and 13,882 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.