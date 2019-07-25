Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Lifted Its Stake by $4.54 Million as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Has Increased by Holowesko Partners Ltd

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 5.35 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 4.76 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 29/03/2018 – India.com: ICICI Bank Clarification on RBI Penalty: “The Bank Continues to Give Utmost Importance to Regulatory Compliance

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $93.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enterp stated it has 39,038 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company holds 26,730 shares. Private Tru Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 58,729 shares. Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,241 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 3.38M shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tctc Holding Limited Com has 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP has 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,700 shares. Fiera, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5.43M shares. Sit Invest invested in 278,015 shares. S R Schill And Associate holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,558 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa reported 10,200 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 1.75% or 218,741 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd invested in 87,742 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 742 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd has invested 0.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 101,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).