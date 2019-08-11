Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Market Valuation Rose While Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised Holding by $4.54 Million; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lifted Borgwarner (BWA) Stake by $1.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.07M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/05/2018 – Hindustan Times: ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday, may discuss CEO Chanda Kochhar loan issue; 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI’s Bad-Loan Ratio Is Highest Among Top India Lenders (Video); 10/04/2018 – Mint: Fomer Sebi chief voices concern over ICICI Bank, Axis Bank issues; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.70M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Fool.com‘s article titled: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” and published on July 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 189,800 shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $38.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 16,523 shares to 133,751 shares, valued at $27.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 85,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,701 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

