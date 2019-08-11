Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holding Lifted by Somerset Capital Management Llp; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cortland Associates Lowered Its Holding by $412,678

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.08 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55,900 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $108.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advantage holds 415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 63,036 are held by Addison Capital. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Comm reported 2,151 shares. Parthenon Llc owns 199,177 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 6,293 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill invested in 0.01% or 18,130 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.25% or 2.56 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 1.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York holds 0.12% or 43,499 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,768 shares. Carroll Fin Associate holds 11,877 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc invested in 4,057 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meridian Invest Counsel owns 8,539 shares.