Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holding Held by Somerset Capital Management Llp; As Hasbro (HAS) Share Value Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $504,900

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 534,817 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Takes a Hit With the Collapse of Customer Toys `R’ Us; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro, seeking to stem last year’s losses, has acquired the rights to the Power Rangers; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 4.60 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $93.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

