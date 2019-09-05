Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Upped Holding by $4.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sg Americas Securities Lowered Ebay Com (EBAY) Position by $1.86 Million; Market Value Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 7.41M shares traded or 26.04% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank preparing plan that includes more disclosures related to allegations against CEO – Mint; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 71.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 50,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 20,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 70,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 5.36M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $93.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Truecar Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 283,315 shares to 578,441 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr Long Online Shrt by 11,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc Com.