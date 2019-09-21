Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Boosted Position; Weis Mkts Com (WMK) Shares Declined While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut Position

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52M, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.60B market cap company. The stock increased 9.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 35.42 million shares traded or 426.45% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI NOTICE ON ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE OF RULES

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Weis Mkts Inc Com (WMK) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 21,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.21% . The institutional investor held 46,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 67,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Weis Mkts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 156,423 shares traded or 69.51% up from the average. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 02/05/2018 – Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 3.30M shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 147,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,128 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,524 shares to 5,075 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 39,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL).

More notable recent Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Weis Markets Reports Results For First Quarter – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Grocery Stores – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Weis Markets Reports Results For Second Quarter – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price Checks, Big Data Analysis, And A Forensic Accounting Review Suggest Financial Strain At Weis Markets And 45-65% Downside Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.