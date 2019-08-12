Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Both Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 0.81 N/A 1.69 14.90 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 2.24 N/A 1.48 15.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ichor Holdings Ltd. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ichor Holdings Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. are 2.3 and 1. Competitively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has 7.2 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ichor Holdings Ltd. has a 32.43% upside potential and an average target price of $28.5. On the other hand, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 45.35% and its average target price is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. looks more robust than Ichor Holdings Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Summary

Ichor Holdings Ltd. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.