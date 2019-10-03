Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Both Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 2.21 22.28M 1.69 14.90 Cohu Inc. 13 -45.70 39.93M -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Cohu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Cohu Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 95,704,467.35% 19.7% 8.3% Cohu Inc. 303,650,190.11% -14.9% -8.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Cohu Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Cohu Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Cohu Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 2 1 2.33 Cohu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Ichor Holdings Ltd. is $27.67, with potential upside of 21.15%. Cohu Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 53.61% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cohu Inc. seems more appealing than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares and 96.4% of Cohu Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Cohu Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. has 54.66% stronger performance while Cohu Inc. has -5.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Ichor Holdings Ltd. beats Cohu Inc.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.