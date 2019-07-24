Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 22 0.82 N/A 1.69 13.77 ACM Research Inc. 15 3.42 N/A 0.33 63.92

In table 1 we can see Ichor Holdings Ltd. and ACM Research Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ACM Research Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ichor Holdings Ltd. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ichor Holdings Ltd. is presently more affordable than ACM Research Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3% ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 16.1% 8.7%

Liquidity

Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ACM Research Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Ichor Holdings Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACM Research Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and ACM Research Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 ACM Research Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ichor Holdings Ltd. has an average price target of $28.5, and a 11.15% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ichor Holdings Ltd. and ACM Research Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, 56.1% are ACM Research Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -1.35% -4.98% 9.75% 45.62% -12.99% 42.94% ACM Research Inc. 15.91% 38.28% 128.59% 82.01% 79.56% 96.23%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. was less bullish than ACM Research Inc.

Summary

Ichor Holdings Ltd. beats ACM Research Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.