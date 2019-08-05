Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Reaches $22.45 After 9.00% Down Move; Firefly Value Partners LP Raised Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 123.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp acquired 5.38M shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 9.73M shares with $78.01M value, up from 4.35 million last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $514.59M valuation. The stock decreased 6.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 4.34 million shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16

The stock of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 211,560 shares traded. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has risen 27.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ICHR News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% of Ichor Holdings Ltd; 18/04/2018 – lchor Announces Acquisition of IAN Engineering; 23/03/2018 – Ichor Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD – DEAL FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – Ichor Announces Acquisition of IAN Engineering for Undisclosed Amount; 14/03/2018 Ichor Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ichor Announces Acquisition Of IAN Engineering; 18/04/2018 – ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD ICHR.O – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ichor Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Garelick Capital Partners Buys 1.9% of Ichor Holdings LtdThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $502.42 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $20.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ICHR worth $45.22M less.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company has market cap of $502.42 million. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Among 2 analysts covering Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ichor Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson.

More notable recent Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MercadoLibre, Ichor, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JPMorgan highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 80.61% or $0.79 from last year’s $0.98 per share. ICHR’s profit will be $4.25M for 29.54 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Ichor Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Company Na reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 4,838 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 100,705 shares. Amp Cap Invsts has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 17,500 shares. 49,992 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 9.18 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Profund Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has 0.17% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 544,525 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 267,525 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc owns 84,992 shares. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Cap Lp has 0.89% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 526,500 shares. Moreover, Intl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 369,392 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 262 shares. 19,700 are owned by Teton.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2019 Production and Pricing and Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SLB, TOT, GPOR, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CNX Resources (CNX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.