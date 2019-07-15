Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Masonite International (DOOR) Sentiment Is 1.22

Masonite International Corp (DOOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 73 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 60 sold and reduced stakes in Masonite International Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 23.11 million shares, down from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Masonite International Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 47 Increased: 51 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 80.61% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. ICHR’s profit would be $4.25 million giving it 31.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s analysts see -5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 283,351 shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has declined 12.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICHR News: 18/04/2018 – lchor Announces Acquisition of IAN Engineering; 14/05/2018 – Garelick Capital Partners Buys 1.9% of Ichor Holdings Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 4.3% of Ichor Holdings Ltd; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Spark Investment Management LLC Exits Ichor Holdings; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group Buys 3.7% of Ichor Holdings Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Ichor Announces Acquisition Of IAN Engineering; 09/05/2018 – Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events; 18/04/2018 – ICHOR BUYS IAN ENGINEERING; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Ichor Holdings 1Q EPS 63c

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation for 1.92 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 155,798 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hound Partners Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 654,801 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 9,397 shares.

Masonite International Corporation designs, makes, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard , steel, or fiberglass residential doors. It has a 18.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores.

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Masonite Announces $500 Million Notes Offering and Proposed Redemption of 2023 Notes – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Masonite Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.24 per share. DOOR’s profit will be $30.17M for 10.98 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Masonite International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.15% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 92,416 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) has declined 14.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

More notable recent Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MercadoLibre, Ichor, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JPMorgan highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ichor Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by DA Davidson.