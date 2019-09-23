Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Contrasting side by side

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 0.98 N/A 1.69 14.90 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 27 3.73 N/A 1.62 17.95

In table 1 we can see Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ichor Holdings Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5%

Liquidity

Ichor Holdings Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ichor Holdings Ltd. and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ichor Holdings Ltd. is $28.5, with potential upside of 10.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.6% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.8% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats Ichor Holdings Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.