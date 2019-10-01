Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Contrasting side by side

Since Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 2.21 22.28M 1.69 14.90 KLA Corporation 148 1.16 158.88M 8.18 16.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. KLA Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor Holdings Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ichor Holdings Ltd. is presently more affordable than KLA Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 96,241,900.65% 19.7% 8.3% KLA Corporation 107,656,864.07% 68.5% 20%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival KLA Corporation is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. KLA Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and KLA Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 2 1 2.33 KLA Corporation 0 3 6 2.67

The average price target of Ichor Holdings Ltd. is $27.67, with potential upside of 14.43%. Competitively the average price target of KLA Corporation is $160.56, which is potential 0.70% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ichor Holdings Ltd. looks more robust than KLA Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ichor Holdings Ltd. shares and 92.7% of KLA Corporation shares. 1.8% are Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of KLA Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than KLA Corporation

Summary

KLA Corporation beats Ichor Holdings Ltd. on 13 of the 15 factors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.