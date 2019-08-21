Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ichor Holdings Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 61.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ichor Holdings Ltd. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ichor Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.70% 8.30% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ichor Holdings Ltd. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. N/A 23 14.90 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Ichor Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

Ichor Holdings Ltd. presently has an average price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential upside of 32.93%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 49.15%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ichor Holdings Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. are 2.3 and 1. Competitively, Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s competitors have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Dividends

Ichor Holdings Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s rivals beat Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.