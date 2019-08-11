Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 0.82 N/A 1.69 14.90 ACM Research Inc. 15 2.96 N/A 0.62 28.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ACM Research Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ichor Holdings Ltd. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ichor Holdings Ltd. and ACM Research Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3% ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 11.4%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ichor Holdings Ltd. Its rival ACM Research Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.2 respectively. Ichor Holdings Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACM Research Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. and ACM Research Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 ACM Research Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ichor Holdings Ltd. has a 31.03% upside potential and an average price target of $28.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ichor Holdings Ltd. and ACM Research Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.7%. About 1.8% of Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of ACM Research Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66% ACM Research Inc. -4.49% -1.97% 0.23% 83.67% 36.38% 60.2%

For the past year Ichor Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than ACM Research Inc.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.