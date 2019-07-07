Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Packaging Of America Has 1.35 Sentiment

Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 229 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 170 cut down and sold equity positions in Packaging Corp Of America. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 80.49 million shares, up from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Packaging Corp Of America in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 130 Increased: 154 New Position: 75.

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 80.61% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. ICHR’s profit would be $4.25M giving it 32.09 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s analysts see -5.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 130,211 shares traded. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has declined 12.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICHR News: 18/04/2018 – lchor Announces Acquisition of IAN Engineering; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 4.3% of Ichor Holdings Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Spark Investment Management LLC Exits Ichor Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events; 08/05/2018 – Ichor Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – Ichor Holdings Sees 2Q EPS 77c-EPS 86c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ichor Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICHR); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Ichor Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ICHOR BUYS IAN ENGINEERING; NO TERMS

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $99.79. About 1.51M shares traded or 72.77% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America for 197,769 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skba Capital Management Llc has 2.03% invested in the company for 127,150 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates Inc has invested 1.91% in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 414,874 shares.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, down 1.44% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.08 per share. PKG’s profit will be $193.72M for 12.17 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.54% EPS growth.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.43 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company has market cap of $545.83 million. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Among 2 analysts covering Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ichor Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

