Icf Intl (ICFI) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shares Declined While Antipodean Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.68 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 40.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 16,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 11,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 114,334 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 909,433 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION GETS EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHRS; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 995 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 13,023 shares. First Tru LP has 11,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Falcon Point Ltd Llc stated it has 2.9% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Comm National Bank reported 8,135 shares stake. Assetmark owns 567 shares. Bessemer invested in 46,500 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fin has invested 0.03% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 87,207 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 9,026 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Blackrock has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 1.30M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 52,929 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 71,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 179,052 shares in its portfolio.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,094 shares to 71,988 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 358,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,409 shares, and cut its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 55,650 shares. 840 are held by Captrust Finance Advisors. Sei reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 200 shares. Wellington Llp reported 119,924 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 7,597 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 984,391 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 332 shares. Deccan Value Invsts Limited Partnership reported 9.74 million shares stake. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Capital Global reported 18.66 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 89,653 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Products Limited Liability reported 1.25% stake. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership owns 24,833 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

