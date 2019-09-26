Icf Intl (ICFI) Position Held by Rothschild Asset Management Inc; Genworth Financial (GNW) Position Boosted by Shah Capital Management

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 12,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 510,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.17M, up from 498,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 4,507 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62 million, up from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 28,624 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 30,436 shares to 514,399 shares, valued at $62.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,849 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ICF Appoints Mark Lee to Lead Public Sector Group – PRNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ICF to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should ICF International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about ICF International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ICF International (ICFI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). 71,900 were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 54,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Gru Llc has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Quantbot LP owns 886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 179,052 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 1,507 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Kansas-based Kornitzer Ks has invested 0.22% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Rothschild Co Asset Management Us invested in 510,543 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,017 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 1,095 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 33,030 shares or 0% of the stock.