Icf Intl (ICFI) Market Valuation Rose While Anchor Capital Advisors Lifted Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Position by $9.69 Million as Share Price Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 46.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 969,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 40.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 16,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 11,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 67,133 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 36,053 shares to 225,441 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 24,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

