Icf Int’l (ICFI) Holding Held by Martingale Asset Management L P; As Chicos Fas (CHS) Stock Value Declined, Coatue Management Cut Stake by $440,476

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 32,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 142,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.40 million market cap company. It closed at $2.92 lastly. It is down 64.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 7km WSW of Chico, CA; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Icf Int’l Inc (ICFI) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 85,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 70,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Icf Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 135,877 shares traded or 23.60% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 122,936 shares to 285,645 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Guggenheim Llc reported 70,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 43,056 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce holds 1.01 million shares. 766,013 were reported by Citadel Advisors Limited Com. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 3,780 are owned by Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Wells Fargo Communications Mn owns 223,276 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,079 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 168,092 are held by Systematic Financial Management Lp. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Eaton Vance reported 220,882 shares. Js Cap Management Limited Company invested in 50,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18M for 73.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. Brooks Bonnie R. had bought 28,700 shares worth $100,298. $7,140 worth of stock was bought by Baker Gregory S on Thursday, June 13.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 126,323 shares to 156,502 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,471 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).