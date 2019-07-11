Icf Intl Com (ICFI) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Position Maintained by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 9,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, up from 100,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 12.94 million shares traded or 50.39% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (ICFI) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 11,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 28,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 158,439 shares traded or 71.87% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0.05% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Moreover, Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 17,088 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 2,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.05% stake. Federated Pa holds 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 209 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 11,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,393 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc owns 56,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 33,309 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Inc holds 3,740 shares. Strs Ohio owns 12,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 67,729 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 992,214 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 16.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $17.51M for 21.51 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 64,231 shares to 648,183 shares, valued at $42.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION) by 34,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.16% or 1.08 million shares. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department reported 4,783 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,254 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.85% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mairs & Power Inc holds 84,596 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 7,194 shares. Garland Management holds 3.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,175 shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 355,924 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,397 shares. 39,175 were reported by Cambridge Comm. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.97% or 67,638 shares. Wright Invsts Service Incorporated has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 14,883 shares to 1,347 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,550 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.