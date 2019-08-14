Icf Intl Com (ICFI) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $840,712 as Stock Price Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined While Raymond James Trust Lowered Its Stake by $563,682

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 13,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 489,392 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, down from 502,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 13.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (ICFI) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 11,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 17,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 28,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 25,395 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 301 shares to 825 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard by 28,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Green Dot (GDOT) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Cuts ’19 View – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Navy Awards ICF Multiple Award Cyber Services IDIQ Valued Up to $330 Million – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about ICF International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

