ICF International Inc. (ICFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Both ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Navigant Consulting Inc. (NYSE:NCI) are each other’s competitor in the Management Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International Inc. 73 1.08 N/A 3.32 22.28 Navigant Consulting Inc. 23 1.31 N/A 0.47 47.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ICF International Inc. and Navigant Consulting Inc. Navigant Consulting Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ICF International Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ICF International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Navigant Consulting Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has ICF International Inc. and Navigant Consulting Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 5.3% Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 11.6%

Risk and Volatility

ICF International Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Navigant Consulting Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ICF International Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Navigant Consulting Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Navigant Consulting Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ICF International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ICF International Inc. and Navigant Consulting Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Navigant Consulting Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

ICF International Inc. has a 5.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $83.5. Competitively the average target price of Navigant Consulting Inc. is $28, which is potential 20.69% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Navigant Consulting Inc. is looking more favorable than ICF International Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ICF International Inc. and Navigant Consulting Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.8% and 99.3% respectively. Insiders held 3.2% of ICF International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Navigant Consulting Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICF International Inc. -1.75% -3.2% 2.71% 2.91% 14.07% 14.28% Navigant Consulting Inc. 0.58% 9.45% -15.11% -0.09% -3.34% -6.07%

For the past year ICF International Inc. had bullish trend while Navigant Consulting Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Navigant Consulting Inc. beats ICF International Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clientsÂ’ business performance. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology-based systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clientsÂ’ business context; and informs and engages its clientsÂ’ constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs. ICF International, Inc. serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment provides consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, and the implementation of a new electronic health records system. The Energy segment offers advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment provides its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including major financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment offers professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic services, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.