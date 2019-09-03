ICF International Inc. (ICFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Both ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) are each other’s competitor in the Management Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International Inc. 77 1.07 N/A 3.32 25.64 Information Services Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.13 20.30

Table 1 demonstrates ICF International Inc. and Information Services Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Information Services Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ICF International Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ICF International Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ICF International Inc. and Information Services Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 5.3% Information Services Group Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.65 beta means ICF International Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Information Services Group Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ICF International Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Information Services Group Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Information Services Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ICF International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ICF International Inc. and Information Services Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Information Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$86 is ICF International Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.47%. Competitively the consensus price target of Information Services Group Inc. is $5.92, which is potential 128.13% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Information Services Group Inc. looks more robust than ICF International Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.5% of ICF International Inc. shares and 54.1% of Information Services Group Inc. shares. ICF International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.4% of Information Services Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICF International Inc. 1.53% 15.22% 10.94% 30.54% 16.7% 31.51% Information Services Group Inc. -3.2% -13.65% -22.51% -34.62% -33% -35.85%

For the past year ICF International Inc. had bullish trend while Information Services Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors ICF International Inc. beats Information Services Group Inc.

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clientsÂ’ business performance. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology-based systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clientsÂ’ business context; and informs and engages its clientsÂ’ constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs. ICF International, Inc. serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company serves private sector clients operating in the financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, transportation and travel, and energy and utilities industries; and public sector customers, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.