ICF International Inc. (ICFI) and FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Comparison side by side

As Management Services companies, ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) and FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International Inc. 77 1.09 N/A 3.32 25.64 FTI Consulting Inc. 84 1.79 N/A 4.56 22.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ICF International Inc. and FTI Consulting Inc. FTI Consulting Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ICF International Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. ICF International Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of FTI Consulting Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ICF International Inc. and FTI Consulting Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 5.3% FTI Consulting Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

ICF International Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FTI Consulting Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ICF International Inc. Its rival FTI Consulting Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. FTI Consulting Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ICF International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ICF International Inc. and FTI Consulting Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 FTI Consulting Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of ICF International Inc. is $85.67, with potential upside of 3.80%. Meanwhile, FTI Consulting Inc.’s consensus price target is $99, while its potential downside is -4.77%. Based on the results delivered earlier, ICF International Inc. is looking more favorable than FTI Consulting Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of ICF International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.3% of FTI Consulting Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of ICF International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are FTI Consulting Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICF International Inc. 1.53% 15.22% 10.94% 30.54% 16.7% 31.51% FTI Consulting Inc. 10.85% 23.93% 25.35% 53.97% 35.6% 56.74%

For the past year ICF International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than FTI Consulting Inc.

Summary

FTI Consulting Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors ICF International Inc.

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clientsÂ’ business performance. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology-based systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clientsÂ’ business context; and informs and engages its clientsÂ’ constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs. ICF International, Inc. serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The companyÂ’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, turnaround and restructuring, interim management, transaction, valuation and financial advisory, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M & A), and M & A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers forensic accounting and advisory, global risk and investigations practice, dispute advisory, intellectual property (IP) related, civil trial, financial and enterprise data analytics, anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and health consulting services, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; and assistance in business insurance claims. The companyÂ’s Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting services; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; IP and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services for labor and employment issues; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and computer forensics, information governance and compliance, and investigation services, as well as e-discovery software. The companyÂ’s Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to M & A crisis communications and special situations, capital markets communications, corporate reputation, public affairs and government relations, employee engagement and change communications, digital and creative communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.