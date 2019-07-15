ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Analysts See $0.93 EPS; Multi Color Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $0.93 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 16.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. ICFI’s profit would be $17.51M giving it 21.87 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, ICF International, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 81,053 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clients' business performance. It has a 24.44 P/E ratio. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clients' business context; and informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs.

Among 4 analysts covering ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ICF International had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $82 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, March 4.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59M shares traded or 628.56% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) has declined 21.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services.