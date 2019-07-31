ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Analysts See $0.93 EPS; Enservco (ASPN)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

Enservco Corp (ASPN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 14 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 22 sold and decreased their holdings in Enservco Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 23.15 million shares, down from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Enservco Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $0.93 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 16.25% from last quarter's $0.8 EPS. ICFI's profit would be $17.51 million giving it 22.55 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, ICF International, Inc.'s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 21,937 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 44.83% or $0.13 from last year's $-0.29 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Aspen Aerogels, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.00% EPS growth.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc., an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, makes, and sells aerogel insulation products that are primarily used in energy infrastructure facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $155.91 million. The firm provides Pyrogel XT/XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in high temperature operating systems; Pyrogel XTF, which provides strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z that is used for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea, which is used in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Spaceloft for use in building materials market; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems.

Among 4 analysts covering ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ICF International had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Barrington maintained ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) rating on Monday, March 4. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $86 target.

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm researches, collects, and analyses critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; provides assessment and advisory services on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges; and designs, develops, and manages plans, frameworks, programs, and tools that are principal to its clients' business performance. It has a 25.2 P/E ratio. It also identifies, defines, and implements technology systems and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies designed to match its clients' business context; and informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and enterprise training and communications programs.

