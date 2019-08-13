ICF International (ICFI) to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019; Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Synthomer (LON:SYNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Synthomer had 30 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 7. Credit Suisse maintained Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) rating on Friday, August 9. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and GBX 370 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, April 29. See Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 370.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 375.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Restricted Downgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

More recent Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synthomer (LON:SYNT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Synthomer plcâ€™s (LON:SYNT) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Specialty chemicals company Omnova Solutions to be bought by UK polymer maker for about $455 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: July 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.48% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 289.6. About 437,177 shares traded. Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNT News: 19/04/2018 – Syntel Sees FY EPS $1.76-EPS $1.96; 13/04/2018 – Syntel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86, REV VIEW $929.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL 1Q NET REV. $245.3M, EST. $227.3M; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 26/03/2018 Syntel Joins Google Cloud Partner Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ Syntel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNT); 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/04/2018 – Syntel Sees FY Rev $920M-$960M

Synthomer plc, a specialty chemical company, produces and sells polymers for coatings, construction, healthcare, and automotive industries in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.05 billion GBP. It offers synthetic binders for paper and board coating; paints, lacquers, and chemical products, such as acrylic, styrene acrylic, and vinyl acetate based binders for architectural and industrials coatings; cement mortar and industrial floor screeds; adhesives; and nitrile, polychloroprene lattices, and prevulcanised natural latex for health and protection sectors, as well as dispersions for catheters, respiratory bellows, medical seat cushions, condoms, or balloons. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides butadiene based lattices and dispersions for textile floor covering applications, as well as high solids styrene butadiene rubber lattices to produce latex foams for the bedding industry and the cushioning segment; and functional polymers, such as aqueous acrylic, butadiene, and vinyl acetate based polymer dispersions for the industrial divisions of adhesives, technical textiles, and fiber bonding.

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It has a 24.33 P/E ratio. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage.

