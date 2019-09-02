ICF International (ICFI) to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Range Resources (RRC) Raised By 1.41%

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) had an increase of 1.41% in short interest. RRC’s SI was 63.55M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.41% from 62.67M shares previously. With 8.31M avg volume, 8 days are for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s short sellers to cover RRC’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 8.50 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. ICF International Inc’s current price of $84.66 translates into 0.17% yield. ICF International Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 114,726 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15’s average target is 100.84% above currents $3.56 stock price. Range Resources Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Sell”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of RRC in report on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $835.56 million. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 580,470 shares. Prudential Finance invested in 0.04% or 2.21M shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 970,001 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt L P holds 0.07% or 73,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 3.86M shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 40,565 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 404,129 shares. 45,000 are held by Osmium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 2.34 million shares stake. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 55,200 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Mitchell Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 2.23% or 186,270 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $532,103 activity. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 was bought by Scucchi Mark. 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. DORMAN MARGARET K had bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700.

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It has a 25.05 P/E ratio. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage.