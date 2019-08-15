ICF International (ICFI) to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $201.50’s average target is -13.26% below currents $232.3 stock price. Paycom had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAYC in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. See Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) latest ratings:

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. ICF International Inc’s current price of $81.03 translates into 0.17% yield. ICF International Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 81,821 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.57 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 86.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.

The stock decreased 4.63% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $232.3. About 501,749 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It has a 23.98 P/E ratio. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage.

Among 3 analysts covering Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Icf International has $89 highest and $82 lowest target. $85.67’s average target is 5.73% above currents $81.03 stock price. Icf International had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of ICFI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Monday, March 4. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.