Icf International (ICFI) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Increased Stake by $2.27 Million; As Cemex Adr (CX) Shares Declined, Baillie Gifford & Company Boosted by $3.50 Million Its Stake

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Cemex Adr (CX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 874,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34.94M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.10 million, up from 34.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Cemex Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 19.52M shares traded or 219.29% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX WON’T HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE VERY LARGE M&A INVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX)

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 178,943 shares traded or 85.57% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 153,905 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $298.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 181,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp Sponsored Adr.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 28,099 shares to 55,619 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,285 shares, and cut its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp holds 21,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% or 20,966 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,913 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,025 shares. Glenmede Communications Na reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd owns 42,124 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 11,013 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 134,789 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Communications Asset Management Us has 0.41% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 119,001 shares. Boston Partners holds 459,524 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 151,643 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).