Icf International (ICFI) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Holding

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 196,826 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 175,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 537,056 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT IRISH LIFE GROUP TO BUY INVESCO STAKE; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Statement re Inside Information; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Statement re Inside Information; 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 122,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 287,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 410,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.88. About 34,732 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares to 331,205 shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,158 shares, and has risen its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And has 26,260 shares. 42,124 were accumulated by Invesco. State Street reported 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 57,478 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 8,626 shares. 3,400 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,604 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 2,110 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Limited Company stated it has 49,689 shares. Ameriprise invested in 645,437 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teton Advisors stated it has 23,300 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 17,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 407,363 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors has 0.03% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why ICF International (ICFI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ICF to Present at Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is ICF (ICFI) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Buy Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). 32,548 are held by Piedmont Advisors. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 4,490 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 126,509 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation owns 182,272 shares. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 21,280 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bailard stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 81,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Catalyst Advisors Llc holds 4,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 48,060 were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Qs Investors Llc holds 28,000 shares. Ameriprise reported 1.40M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 196,971 shares. Swiss State Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 229,000 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 7,805 shares to 201,784 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,710 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).