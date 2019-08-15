Icf International (ICFI) Holding Increased by Falcon Point Capital Llc; As Usg Corp. (USG) Share Price Were Volatile, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Stake by $25.06 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 49,307 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Usg Corp. (USG) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 582,897 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 971,915 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.08M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Usg Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Hldrs Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – IKnauf Says USG Board Rejected Offer Without Engaging in ‘Meaningful Discussions’; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 12/04/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire will oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 26/03/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ICF to Present at Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” on March 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MAXIMUS (MMS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Narrows 2019 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fairfax consulting firm sees leadership change as it looks to next phase of growth – Washington Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should ICF International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc. by 3,951 shares to 34,387 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 22,180 shares to 45,280 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.