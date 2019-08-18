Icf International (ICFI) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; North Star Asset Management Position In Tyler Tech (TYL) Was Increased

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icf International Inc. (ICFI) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 49,358 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 56,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 95,112 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Tech (TYL) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 20,021 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 17,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 271,146 shares traded or 42.24% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,966 shares to 119,981 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil reported 1,200 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Etrade Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bell Natl Bank reported 3,212 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 288,860 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs stated it has 0.78% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Howe Rusling invested in 9,707 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fort Lp holds 0.41% or 10,049 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 3,604 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 1,085 shares. Wms Prns Lc accumulated 1,344 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.15% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 32,058 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 125,786 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,823 shares to 21,165 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 40,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is ICF (ICFI) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICF International (ICFI) CEO Sudhakar Kesavan on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy ICF International (ICFI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ICF Secures Major Position on GSA IT Modernization Contract – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 12,499 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.9% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 297 shares. Rk Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 99,400 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 80,590 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.03% or 18,045 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 11,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 236,900 shares. Co Bancshares accumulated 8,160 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny stated it has 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has 0.14% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 134,789 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.07% or 85,006 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 42,124 shares.