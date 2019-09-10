Icf International (ICFI) Holder Falcon Point Capital Lifted Holding; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Raised Its Position

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 77,299 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 9.03 million shares traded or 14.53% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 368,800 shares to 9.25M shares, valued at $191.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 309,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 0.39% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 167,304 shares. California-based Reilly Advisors Lc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Principal Gp Inc stated it has 1.23M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 386,644 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Incorporated holds 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 6,365 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.12 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 218,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 788,584 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com invested in 74,349 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 41,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 119,001 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.72% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 151,643 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Axa has 71,000 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 34,300 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Art Lc reported 12,616 shares. 1,803 are owned by Meeder Asset. First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). 56,013 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc. by 5,832 shares to 26,624 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 28,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,619 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).