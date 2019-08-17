Icf International (ICFI) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake; Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake in Middleby (MIDD) by $4.66 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 62.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 35,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 21,485 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 57,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 388,340 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 122,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 287,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 410,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 95,112 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Forbes Names ICF One of “America’s Best” Management Consulting Firms for 4th Straight Year – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, First Horizon National, OUTFRONT Media and ICF International – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ICF International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICFI) ROE Of 9.3% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICF International (ICFI) CEO Sudhakar Kesavan on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 27,690 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.03% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 18,045 shares. Victory Cap reported 5,081 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111,964 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Loomis Sayles & LP owns 295,184 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,803 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 17,800 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 233,834 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Glenmede Co Na owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 20,966 shares. Prudential Finance reported 6,670 shares stake.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16,347 shares to 112,172 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,190 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Middleby Announces the Acquisition of Packaging Progressions, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Middleby Reassures Nervous Investors – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Middleby, Tile Shop Holdings, and Uniti Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisitions Keep Pushing Middleby Higher – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,956 shares to 81,897 shares, valued at $41.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Jpn S/C Dvd Fund (DFJ) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2,156 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 500 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.65% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Eaton Vance invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Huntington Bank & Trust reported 160 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 74,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Com accumulated 1.01M shares or 1.23% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.48% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 3,084 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs LP has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Incline Mgmt Ltd Com has 4.24% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Weiss Multi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 34,377 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). World Asset Mngmt owns 1,583 shares.