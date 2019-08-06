Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) to pay $2.00 on Sep 18, 2019; Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Shorts Decreased By 9.06%

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) had a decrease of 9.06% in short interest. HOPE’s SI was 4.17 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.06% from 4.58M shares previously. With 520,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s short sellers to cover HOPE’s short positions. The SI to Hope Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.46%. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 651,377 shares traded or 25.77% up from the average. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 12.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2038; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Reports Record Net Income of $51.2 Million and EPS of $0.38 for 2018 First Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hope Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOPE); 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%, EST. 3.70%; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Prices $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Hope Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q EPS 38C; 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Announces Proposed $200 M Convertible Notes Offering and Authorization of $100 M Shr Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Announces Proposed $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Authorization of $100 Million Share Repurchase

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) is expected to pay $2.00 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:IEP) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $2.00 dividend. Icahn Enterprises LP’s current price of $74.29 translates into 2.69% yield. Icahn Enterprises LP’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 119,826 shares traded or 62.52% up from the average. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) has risen 2.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IEP News: 23/04/2018 – SD HOLDER ICAHN ASKS TO INSPECT SOME BOOKS, RECORDS AHEAD AGM; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 09/04/2018 – SandRidge says will evaluate buyout offers, including Icahn’s; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 30/05/2018 – ICAHN: AMTRUST HOLDERS SHOULD DEMAND IND. ELECTIONS INSPECTOR; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN FILES SANDRIDGE ENERGY PROXY; 15/05/2018 – Icahn & Co Inc Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 09/04/2018 – SANDRIDGE ENERGY – ICAHN CAPITAL REJECTED CO’S OFFER TO PARTICIPATE IN ITS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS ON “SAME FAIR BASIS AS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES”; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on; 17/04/2018 – Icahn attempted to thwart Michael Dell’s 2013 effort to take Dell private

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $38,903 activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider WASSERMAN JACK GUMPERT bought $38,903.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $14.58 billion. The Company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. It has a 8.84 P/E ratio. The company's Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 9.99 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans.

