Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) to pay $2.00 on Sep 18, 2019; Advisory Services Network Lowered Meredith (MDP) Holding By $317,680

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Meredith Corp (MDP) stake by 89.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 5,776 shares as Meredith Corp (MDP)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 648 shares with $36,000 value, down from 6,424 last quarter. Meredith Corp now has $1.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 581,627 shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Looks to Sell Off Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH BUYS KPLR-TV ST. LOUIS FOR $65M; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 19/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH SAYS EXPECTS THAT HEADCOUNT REDUCTION WILL RESULT IN SEVERANCE COSTS & CASH EXPENDITURES OF UP TO ABOUT $145 MLN – SEC FILING

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) is expected to pay $2.00 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:IEP) shareholders before Aug 12, 2019 will receive the $2.00 dividend. Icahn Enterprises LP’s current price of $75.13 translates into 2.66% yield. Icahn Enterprises LP’s dividend has Aug 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 146,627 shares traded or 94.99% up from the average. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) has risen 2.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IEP News: 23/05/2018 – Icahn ramps up efforts to stop AmTrust vote to go private; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – CARL C ICAHN SAYS 5 NOMINEES TO SANDRIDGE BOARD ARE JONATHAN FRATES, NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, JOHN LIPINSKI, BOB ALEXANDER AND RANDOLPH READ; 21/05/2018 – Icahn, Corvex Show Interest in Buying Energen; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Icahn takes stake in AmTrust, opposes takeover deal; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding AmTrust; 20/04/2018 – XEROX HOLDER ICAHN SENT LETTER DEMANDING RECORDS INSPECTION; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $15.14 billion. The Company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio. The company's Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $38,903 activity. WASSERMAN JACK GUMPERT bought 500 shares worth $38,903.

