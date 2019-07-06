Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE)

Both Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 70 1.39 N/A -0.91 0.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. has an average target price of $56, and a -25.37% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 52.51% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -5.22% -2.45% 1.49% 2.81% 7.3% 25.61% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P. was more bullish than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.