Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

As Conglomerates companies, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 72 1.44 N/A -0.92 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s downside potential currently stands at -17.70% and an $55 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.5% and 66.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.