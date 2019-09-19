Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

We will be comparing the differences between Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 72 1.45 N/A -0.92 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Medical REIT Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Global Medical REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s downside potential is -18.15% at a $55 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 51.4% respectively. Comparatively, 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P. was more bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats Global Medical REIT Inc.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.