Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

As Conglomerates companies, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 73 1.45 N/A -0.92 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79

In table 1 we can see Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

$55 is Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s average target price while its potential downside is -18.69%. Meanwhile, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s average target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 14.00%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is looking more favorable than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.5% and 36.2%. Competitively, 16.95% are Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.