Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 67 0.00 10.67M -0.92 0.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 6 0.00 11.82M -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 15,816,780.31% 24.2% 5.7% Ranpak Holdings Corp. 203,092,783.51% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Ranpak Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$55 is Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s average target price while its potential downside is -14.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Ranpak Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.5% and 74.7%. Competitively, 3% are Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Ranpak Holdings Corp. -9.17% -30.13% -36.38% -34.99% 0% -34.8%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P. has 36% stronger performance while Ranpak Holdings Corp. has -34.8% weaker performance.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.