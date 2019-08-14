Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) Contrasting side by side

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 73 1.50 N/A -0.92 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s downside potential is -19.52% at a $56 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.3% 1.19% 4.59% 0% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.