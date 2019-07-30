Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.20% 5.70% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. N/A 72 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

Icahn Enterprises L.P. presently has an average target price of $56, suggesting a potential downside of -28.52%. The potential upside of the competitors is -47.76%. Based on the data given earlier, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -5.22% -2.45% 1.49% 2.81% 7.3% 25.61% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.5 shows that Icahn Enterprises L.P. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 8.29% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.