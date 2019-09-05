Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) Comparison side by side

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 73 1.46 N/A -0.92 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -18.84% for Icahn Enterprises L.P. with average target price of $55.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.