Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) Comparison side by side

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises L.P. 72 1.46 N/A -0.92 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

Table 1 demonstrates Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Icahn Enterprises L.P. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s consensus price target is $55, while its potential downside is -18.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

For the past year Icahn Enterprises L.P. has stronger performance than Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 6 of the 8 factors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.